Metal stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 505.14 points or 1.79% at 28701.22 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (up 3.27%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 3.21%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.61%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.02%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.97%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 1.62%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.36%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.12%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.96%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.62%).
At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 487.11 or 0.66% at 74138.46.
The Nifty 50 index was up 181.1 points or 0.81% at 22508.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 831.74 points or 1.93% at 43998.08.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 157.23 points or 1.18% at 13497.03.
On BSE,2691 shares were trading in green, 438 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.
First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

