Metal stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 650.13 points or 2.42% at 27553.66 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 4.21%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.85%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.8%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.71%),Coal India Ltd (up 2.29%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.17%), Vedanta Ltd (up 1.89%), NMDC Ltd (up 0.51%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.49%).
On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 0.07%), turned lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 570 or 0.79% at 72671.69.
The Nifty 50 index was up 169.85 points or 0.78% at 22008.95.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 691.95 points or 1.67% at 42179.09.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 190.91 points or 1.49% at 12991.91.
On BSE,2547 shares were trading in green, 470 were trading in red and 95 were unchanged.
First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

