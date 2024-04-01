Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 106.07 points or 1.95% at 5548 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Torrent Power Ltd (up 5.78%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 5%),Adani Power Ltd (up 4.99%),Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 4.99%),Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 4.95%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 4.38%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 4.23%), EMS Ltd (up 4.08%), Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 4.01%), and PTC India Ltd (up 3.96%).

On the other hand, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 0.13%), turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 487.11 or 0.66% at 74138.46.

The Nifty 50 index was up 181.1 points or 0.81% at 22508.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 831.74 points or 1.93% at 43998.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 157.23 points or 1.18% at 13497.03.

On BSE,2691 shares were trading in green, 438 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

