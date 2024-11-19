Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MIL Industries & Aerospace reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the September 2024 quarter

MIL Industries & Aerospace reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 76.68% to Rs 1.73 crore

Net loss of MIL Industries & Aerospace reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 76.68% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.737.42 -77 OPM %-52.609.30 -PBDT-0.690.88 PL PBT-0.790.75 PL NP-0.540.54 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nifty Bank NSE

Can Nifty snap its 7-day losing streak today? Here's what F&O data suggests

tech jobs

10 mn skilled workers needed: India must tackle shortage for Electronics

Nippon Steel

US Commerce Dept raises import tariff for Nippon Steel after review

SpaceX

LIVE news updates: Elon Musk's SpaceX launches India's GSAT-20 into space

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals positive start for India markets; Asia markets gain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon