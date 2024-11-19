Business Standard
Jeco Exports & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Jeco Exports & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Jeco Exports & Finance reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %-100.00-100.00 -PBDT-0.01-0.01 0 PBT-0.01-0.01 0 NP-0.01-0.01 0

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

