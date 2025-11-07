Friday, November 07, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mild rebound in dollar and muted local equities weigh on rupee

Mild rebound in dollar and muted local equities weigh on rupee

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

The Indian rupee is steadying in a narrow range as a mild rebound in dollar overseas is adding pressure on the local unit. INR opened at Rs 88.61 and dipped to a low of 88.68 so far during the day. Muted domestic equities are further weighing on the counter. Yesterday, rupee appreciated 10 paise to 88.60 against the US dollar, supported by a weak American currency against major rivals overseas. Subdued sentiment in domestic equity markets and continued outflow of foreign capital however, prevented a sharp gain in the Indian currency. Key benchmark indexes pared early gains and turned lower after data showed a measure of India's services sector growth fell to a five-month low in October amid competitive pressures and heavy rains. The benchmark BSE swung between gains and losses before ending the session down 148.14 points, or 0.18 percent, at 83,311.01. The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 87.95 points, or 0.34 percent, to 25,509.70.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nesco Q2 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 119 cr; revenue up 25% on strong segmental growth

Nesco Q2 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 119 cr; revenue up 25% on strong segmental growth

R Systems Intl slips after Q2 PAT slides 11% YoY to Rs 35 cr

R Systems Intl slips after Q2 PAT slides 11% YoY to Rs 35 cr

KFin Technologies allots 16,492 equity shares under ESOP

KFin Technologies allots 16,492 equity shares under ESOP

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions collaborates with UK-based BlackDice Cyber

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions collaborates with UK-based BlackDice Cyber

Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit rises 22.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit rises 22.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon