Nesco Q2 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 119 cr; revenue up 25% on strong segmental growth

Nesco rose 1.58% to Rs 1,270.95 after the company reported a steady performance for the September quarter (Q2 FY26), supported by robust traction in the realty and foods segments and improved operating momentum across business verticals.On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit rose 11.26% year-on-year to Rs 118.91 crore on a 24.51% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 239.18 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) grew 6.3% YoY to Rs 143.49 crore during the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
Total expenses rose 33.2% YoY to Rs 120.09 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 10.55 crore (up 30.2%), finance cost was at Rs 5.44 crore (down 3.4% YoY), while other expenses increased 38.1% YoY to Rs 62.87 crore during the period under review.
On the segmental front, revenue from the Realty segment rose 11.01% year-on-year to Rs 100.14 crore, while income from the Bombay Exhibition Center increased 20.5% to Rs 75.01 crore. Revenue from the Indabrator segment declined 36.63% to Rs 10 crore, whereas the Foods segment reported a strong 126.45% growth to Rs 54.03 crore in Q2 FY26.
NESCO is mainly engaged in licensing premises in IT park buildings and providing related services, licensing premises for exhibitions and providing services to the organizers, manufacturing machines and capital equipment, and providing hospitality and catering services.
