Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit rises 22.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.09% to Rs 3483.60 croreNet profit of Hexaware Technologies rose 22.34% to Rs 370.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 302.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.09% to Rs 3483.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3135.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3483.603135.70 11 OPM %17.2615.66 -PBDT585.60479.70 22 PBT496.70405.90 22 NP370.20302.60 22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content