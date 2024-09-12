Barometers hit new life highs; Nifty ends above 25,350; VIX slides 3.26%

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex surged 1,439.55 points or 1.77% to 82,962.71. The Nifty 50 index zoomed 470.45 points or 1.89% to 25,388.90. The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 83,116.19 and 25,433.35, respectively in late trade. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 1.32% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.79%. The domestic equity benchmarks ended with robust gains on Thursday. The Nifty settled above the 25,350 mark. All the sectorial indices on NSE ended in the green with metal, auto and PSU bank shares gaining the most.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,340 shares rose and 1,610 shares fell. A total of 119 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 3.26% to 13.18.

New Listing:

Shares of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company were closed at Rs 97.54 on the BSE, representing a premium of 17.52% as compared with the issue price of Rs 83.

The scrip was listed at Rs 92.90, exhibiting a premium of 11.93% to the issue price.

The stock has hit a high of 97.54 and a low of 92. On the BSE, over 17.05 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

IPO Update :

The initial public offer (IPO) of P N Gadgil Jewellers received 72,28,30,348 bids for shares as against 1,68,85,964 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Thursday (12 September 2024). The issue was subscribed 42.81 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (10 September 2024) and it will close on Thursday (12 September 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 456 to Rs 480 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 31 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index jumped 2.91% to 9,290.85. The index fell 1.40% in the past trading session.

National Aluminium Company (up 4.70%), Hindalco Industries (up 4.51%), NMDC (up 4.41%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 3.90%) and Vedanta (up 3.73%), Steel Authority of India (up 3.17%), JSW Steel (up 3.12%), Hindustan Zinc (up 2.84%), Jindal Stainless (up 2.81%) and Hindustan Copper (up 2.57%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone advanced 2.67% after the company said that it has signed a concession agreement with DPA to develop Berth No. 13 at Deendayal Port, Kandla, Gujarat.

Shriram Finance rallied 3.32% after its board approved and allotted non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis for an issue size of Rs 1,000 crore with green shoe option of Rs 500 crore.

Nazara Technologies gained 4.82% after the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Nazara Dubai FZ entered into share purchase agreement to acquire 15.86% stake in GetStan Technologies (STAN) for Rs 18.4 crore or $2.2 million.

JSW Steel added 2.96% after the said that its consolidated crude steel production for the month of August 2024 was at 23.16 Lakh tonnes, which is higher by 1% as compared with 22.86 lakh tonnes in August 2023.

Inox Wind rose 2.98% after the company informed that its EPC projects subsidiary Global Wind Services has completed Rs 350 crore equity raise from marquee investors.

NBCC (India) grew 2.48% after the company announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth Rs 1,600 crore with Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) to develop a 13.88-acre land parcel in New Delhi.

Lupin added 1.95% after the firm signed share subscription & shareholders' agreement with Sunsure Solarpark Seventeen and Sunsure Energy, to make equity investment in Sunsure Solarpark.

Kalpataru Projects International gained 1.11% after the company along with its international subsidiaries has secured new orders worth Rs 2,774 crore.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) rose 0.59%. The company announced that it has received an approval from its board for the construction of pipeline from Visakh to Raipur at an estimated cost of Rs 2,212 crore.

GE T&D India shed 0.19%. The company has received orders aggregating to 155 million Euros from Grid solutions, Middle East FZE, Dubai and SAS France.

Global Markets:

European shares advanced on Thursday as investors in the region were waiting for the European Central Bank's latest monetary policy decision.

Most Asian stocks ended higher on Thursday, driven by a surge in technology stocks. Meanwhile, Japanese markets soared as a softer-than-expected producer price inflation reading undermined the Bank of Japan's hawkish stance.

The gains in Japanese stocks were fueled by the August producer price index (PPI) data, which came in at a lower-than-anticipated 2.5% year-over-year increase. This marked the slowest PPI growth since May, contrasting with the previous month's 3.0% rise.

Regional technology stocks followed their U.S. counterparts, buoyed by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's optimistic outlook on strong artificial intelligence demand. Chipmakers were particularly prominent among the gainers.

However, a stronger-than-expected consumer inflation reading tempered expectations for interest rate cuts. Markets are now positioning for a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week.

The annual core consumer price inflation rate in the United States, excluding volatile items like food and energy, stood at a three-year low of 3.2% in August 2024, matching July's figure.

U.S. stocks rebounded on Wednesday after a volatile trading session, as investors assessed the implications of the latest inflation data for Federal Reserve policy. Tech shares led the recovery from earlier lows. The S&P 500 gained 1.07%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.31%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.17%.

The US Labor Department reported the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2% last month, in line with July. Core CPI, excluding volatile food and energy components, rose 0.3% on a monthly basis, exceeding expectations.

