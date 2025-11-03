Monday, November 03, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mini Diamonds gains on bagging $1.8 million export order from Hong Kong

Mini Diamonds gains on bagging $1.8 million export order from Hong Kong

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Mini Diamonds India rose 1.46% to Rs 146.30 after the company received an export order worth $1.8 million (approximately Rs 16.02 crore) for the supply of lab-grown cut and polished diamonds to a key overseas client based in Hong Kong.

The company stated that this order aligns with its ongoing efforts to enhance export revenues and strengthen its presence in international markets.

Upendra N. Shah, chairman and managing director, Mini Diamonds (India), said, We have received a $ 18,00,000 order for lab-grown diamonds as part of our ongoing engagement with a key client in Hong Kong. This comes amid rising global demand for LGDs and reflects confidence in our improving quality and on-time execution. Our overseas reach is expanding, especially in the Far East and we will continue to scale capacity and broaden our customer base in line with demand.

 

Mini Diamonds (India) (MDIL) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading diamonds.

The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1.82 crore in Q2 FY26, down 1.1% from Rs 1.84 crore in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 12.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 100.46 crore in Q2 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Consumer gains as Q2 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 397 cr

Tata Consumer gains as Q2 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 397 cr

NOCIL slumps after Q2 PAT tanks 71% YoY to Rs 12 crore

NOCIL slumps after Q2 PAT tanks 71% YoY to Rs 12 crore

Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel relaunch China holidays for Indians

Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel relaunch China holidays for Indians

Lloyds Engineering Works consortium bags 4.2 MTPA Pellet Project at SAIL's IISCO steel plant

Lloyds Engineering Works consortium bags 4.2 MTPA Pellet Project at SAIL's IISCO steel plant

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises hits the roof after strong Q2 results

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises hits the roof after strong Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon