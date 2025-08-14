Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MIRC Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.49 crore in the June 2025 quarter

MIRC Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.49 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Sales decline 38.17% to Rs 140.85 crore

Net loss of MIRC Electronics reported to Rs 12.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 38.17% to Rs 140.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 227.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales140.85227.79 -38 OPM %-5.712.07 -PBDT-10.874.48 PL PBT-12.492.67 PL NP-12.490.44 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

