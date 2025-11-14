Mitshi India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 56.78% to Rs 0.51 croreMitshi India reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 56.78% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.511.18 -57 OPM %04.24 -PBDT00.05 -100 PBT00.05 -100 NP00.05 -100
