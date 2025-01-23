Mittal Life Style reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.34 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.26% to Rs 17.97 croreNet profit of Mittal Life Style remain constant at Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 31.26% to Rs 17.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales17.9713.69 31 OPM %4.901.02 -PBDT0.780.13 500 PBT0.510.08 538 NP0.340.34 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content