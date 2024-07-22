MMP Industries consolidated net profit rises 41.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.69% to Rs 155.51 croreNet profit of MMP Industries rose 41.10% to Rs 11.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.69% to Rs 155.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 151.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales155.51151.43 3 OPM %11.227.63 -PBDT16.9012.04 40 PBT14.6910.20 44 NP11.338.03 41
