Economic Survey Projects Real GDP Growth At 6.5-7% In FY25

"The Survey conservatively projects a real GDP growth of 6.57 per cent, with risks evenly balanced, cognizant of the fact that the market expectations are on the higher side," said the Economic Survey 2023-24.

The current account deficit for the year is around 0.7% of GDP. The current account registered a surplus in the last quarter of the financial year.

The real GDP in FY24 was 20% higher than its level in FY20, a feat that only a very few major economies achieved, while also leaving a strong possibility for robust growth in FY25 and beyond.

