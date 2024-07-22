Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tejas Networks reports turnaround Q1 performance

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Tejas Networks reported consolidated net profit of Rs 77.48 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 26.29 crore posted in Q1 FY24.
Net revenue from operations saored to Rs 1,562.77 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 188.13 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The company reported a profit before tax of Rs 121.55 crore during the quarter as compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 65.88 crore registered in Q1 FY24.
Cash and cash equivalents were at Rs 612 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 641 crore in Q4 FY24, registering a decline of 4.52% QoQ. During the quarter, the companys order book stood at Rs 7,091 crore.
Tejas Networks is a wireline and wireless telecom and data networking products company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance and future-ready products for building high-speed communication networks that carry voice, data and video traffic from fixed line, mobile and broadband networks.
The scrip declined 2.62% to Rs 1,368 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Economic Survey 2024 LIVE updates: Real GDP is now at pre-pandemic levels, says CEA

Harsh Goenka-backed RPG Life Sciences surges 15% on solid Q1FY25 results

Union Budget 2024: Here's what the Economic Survey says about key sectors

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks remain volatile; broader mkts firm; Eco Survey in focus

MGNREGA work demand 'not linked' to rural distress: Economic Survey

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayEconomic Survey 2024 LiveBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon