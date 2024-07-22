Tejas Networks reports turnaround Q1 performance

Tejas Networks reported consolidated net profit of Rs 77.48 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 26.29 crore posted in Q1 FY24.
Net revenue from operations saored to Rs 1,562.77 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 188.13 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.
The company reported a profit before tax of Rs 121.55 crore during the quarter as compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 65.88 crore registered in Q1 FY24.
Cash and cash equivalents were at Rs 612 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 641 crore in Q4 FY24, registering a decline of 4.52% QoQ. During the quarter, the companys order book stood at Rs 7,091 crore.
Tejas Networks is a wireline and wireless telecom and data networking products company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance and future-ready products for building high-speed communication networks that carry voice, data and video traffic from fixed line, mobile and broadband networks.
The scrip declined 2.62% to Rs 1,368 on the BSE.
