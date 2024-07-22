Speculative Net Longs In Pound Futures Hover At Highest Level In Over 10 Years

Large currency speculators sharply increased net long position in the Pound futures to their highest level in more than 10 years, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 132902 contracts in the data reported through July 16, 2024. This was a weekly increase of 48212 net contracts.

