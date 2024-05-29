MMTC consolidated net profit rises 608.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 99.91% to Rs 0.64 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 87.70% to Rs 192.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1562.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 99.85% to Rs 5.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3528.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of MMTC rose 608.43% to Rs 69.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 99.91% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 708.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.64708.205.343528.18-5123.44-2.99-3043.82-3.0669.3615.39159.72354.1368.0113.99155.38348.8469.789.85192.181562.27