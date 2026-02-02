Modison consolidated net profit rises 245.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.56% to Rs 143.71 crore

Net profit of Modison rose 245.27% to Rs 20.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.56% to Rs 143.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 121.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.143.71121.2113.179.2217.789.9915.357.8820.065.81

