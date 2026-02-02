Monday, February 02, 2026 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Modison consolidated net profit rises 245.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Modison consolidated net profit rises 245.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales rise 18.56% to Rs 143.71 crore

Net profit of Modison rose 245.27% to Rs 20.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.56% to Rs 143.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 121.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales143.71121.21 19 OPM %13.179.22 -PBDT17.789.99 78 PBT15.357.88 95 NP20.065.81 245

