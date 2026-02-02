GPT Healthcare standalone net profit declines 23.51% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 17.56% to Rs 120.16 croreNet profit of GPT Healthcare declined 23.51% to Rs 9.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.56% to Rs 120.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 102.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales120.16102.21 18 OPM %17.2420.80 -PBDT19.8722.29 -11 PBT12.7617.62 -28 NP9.3712.25 -24
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 5:51 PM IST