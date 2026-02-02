GPT Healthcare standalone net profit declines 23.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.56% to Rs 120.16 crore

Net profit of GPT Healthcare declined 23.51% to Rs 9.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.56% to Rs 120.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 102.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.120.16102.2117.2420.8019.8722.2912.7617.629.3712.25

