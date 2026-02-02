Bajaj Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 21.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.17% to Rs 2877.69 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Housing Finance rose 21.33% to Rs 664.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 548.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.17% to Rs 2877.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2435.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

