Monday, February 02, 2026 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 21.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Bajaj Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 21.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales rise 18.17% to Rs 2877.69 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Housing Finance rose 21.33% to Rs 664.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 548.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.17% to Rs 2877.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2435.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2877.692435.16 18 OPM %91.1591.94 -PBDT889.70723.15 23 PBT877.68713.02 23 NP664.89548.02 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GPT Healthcare standalone net profit declines 23.51% in the December 2025 quarter

GPT Healthcare standalone net profit declines 23.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Amerise Biosciences reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Amerise Biosciences reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 16.14% in the December 2025 quarter

City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 16.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Lead Financial Services standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Lead Financial Services standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Ambar Protein Industries standalone net profit declines 35.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Ambar Protein Industries standalone net profit declines 35.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 vs 2025Gold and Silver ETF CrashTax Slabs Unchanged in 2027Stock to Watch TodayUpcoming Smartphones in February 2026LTCG TAX Rates in Budget 2026India GDS Post RecruitmentQ3 Results Today