Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products standalone net profit declines 90.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.89% to Rs 85.84 croreNet profit of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products declined 90.57% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.89% to Rs 85.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 97.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales85.8497.42 -12 OPM %6.3523.48 -PBDT3.7219.48 -81 PBT2.2918.07 -87 NP1.7018.02 -91
