Mohite Industries consolidated net profit declines 91.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 101.73% to Rs 61.89 croreNet profit of Mohite Industries declined 91.58% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 101.73% to Rs 61.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 64.87% to Rs 2.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.07% to Rs 125.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content