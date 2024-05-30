Mohite Industries consolidated net profit declines 91.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 101.73% to Rs 61.89 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 64.87% to Rs 2.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.07% to Rs 125.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Mohite Industries declined 91.58% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 101.73% to Rs 61.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.61.8930.68125.0084.4210.7334.7815.4825.404.858.4110.0914.710.584.532.597.300.333.922.356.69