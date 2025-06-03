Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MOIL records 18% YoY growth in manganese ore production in May'25

MOIL records 18% YoY growth in manganese ore production in May'25

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Setting the tone for a promising FY'26, MOIL has begun the year with its highest ever May performance, reflecting strong operational momentum.

The company recorded 1.71 lakh tonnes of manganese ore production in May 2025, registering an impressive 18% growth over the corresponding period last year (CPLY). This marks the highest-ever production for the month of May and the fourth-highest monthly production since inception. Additionally, exploratory core drilling touched 13,352 meters, reflecting a 17.5% increase over CPLY reaffirming MOIL's strategic push in expanding resource potential.

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

