Business Standard
Molind Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of Molind Engineering reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 96.22% to Rs 2.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 104.42% to Rs 3.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales01.56 -100 3.701.81 104 OPM %098.08 -64.32-87.85 - PBDT0.363.14 -89 2.4970.95 -96 PBT0.363.14 -89 2.4970.95 -96 NP0.13-7.99 LP 2.2659.82 -96
First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

