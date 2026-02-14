Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Sales rise 8.89% to Rs 11.02 crore

Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.89% to Rs 11.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales11.0210.12 9 OPM %0.641.09 -PBDT-0.02-0.01 -100 PBT-0.08-0.06 -33 NP0-0.07 100

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

