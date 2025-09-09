Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Morepen Lab jumps after subsidiary inks JV with UAE firm

Morepen Lab jumps after subsidiary inks JV with UAE firm

Image

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Morepen Laboratories rose 3.48% to Rs 50.81 after the company announced that its subsidiary, Morepen Medipath, has signed a joint venture agreement with UAE-based Bimedical FZE.

The proposed joint venture company, to be incorporated in India, will focus on manufacturing, trading and selling medical devices. Both partners will contribute equally in the share capital of the new entity, with Morepen Laboratories holding an indirect 30% stake through its subsidiary.

The company clarified that the joint venture will be treated as a related party but its promoters have no direct interest apart from their shareholding in Morepen Medipath.

Morepen Laboratories is a vertically integrated pharmaceutical and healthcare company delivering APIs, branded generics, medical devices, and consumer wellness products worldwide.

 

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Morepen Laboratories declined 70.28% to Rs 10.75 crore while net sales declined 6.59% to Rs 425.24 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RailTel receives order worth Rs 257.50 cr

RailTel receives order worth Rs 257.50 cr

Infosys rises on share buyback proposal

Infosys rises on share buyback proposal

Quality Power Electrical rises after arm bagging Rs 75-cr European orders

Quality Power Electrical rises after arm bagging Rs 75-cr European orders

Berger Paints India Ltd Falls 1.06%

Berger Paints India Ltd Falls 1.06%

BLS E-Services Ltd Spikes 4.98%, BSE Information Technology index Rises 1.62%

BLS E-Services Ltd Spikes 4.98%, BSE Information Technology index Rises 1.62%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDev Accelerator IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEMotilal Oswal Stock PickAirfloa Rail Technology IPOUnified RERA PortalUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon