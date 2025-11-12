Morgan Ventures standalone net profit rises 7.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.24% to Rs 13.96 croreNet profit of Morgan Ventures rose 7.45% to Rs 5.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.24% to Rs 13.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales13.9612.55 11 OPM %99.4399.12 -PBDT8.808.72 1 PBT8.808.72 1 NP5.915.50 7
