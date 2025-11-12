Him Teknoforge standalone net profit rises 37.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.59% to Rs 106.39 croreNet profit of Him Teknoforge rose 37.91% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.59% to Rs 106.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 103.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales106.39103.70 3 OPM %10.028.87 -PBDT7.005.69 23 PBT4.323.10 39 NP2.912.11 38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content