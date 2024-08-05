Motherson Sumi Wiring India standalone net profit rises 20.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.89% to Rs 2166.01 croreNet profit of Motherson Sumi Wiring India rose 20.90% to Rs 148.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 123.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.89% to Rs 2166.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1853.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2166.011853.04 17 OPM %11.0210.47 -PBDT238.29199.93 19 PBT198.36166.09 19 NP148.87123.13 21
