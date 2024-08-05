Bhilwara Spinners standalone net profit rises 1409.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 12.09 croreNet profit of Bhilwara Spinners rose 1409.09% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 12.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.090 0 OPM %11.580 -PBDT1.42-0.09 LP PBT1.40-0.10 LP NP1.660.11 1409
