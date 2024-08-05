Radhe Developers (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.02 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 84.00% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net Loss of Radhe Developers (India) reported to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 84.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.201.25-300.00-13.60-0.84-0.35-1.02-0.58-1.02-0.53