Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bharti Airtel standalone net profit rises 69.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 10.01% to Rs 24917.10 crore
Net profit of Bharti Airtel rose 69.48% to Rs 2469.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1456.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.01% to Rs 24917.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22650.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales24917.1022650.70 10 OPM %53.8853.58 -PBDT10053.308867.80 13 PBT2125.301936.90 10 NP2469.201456.90 69
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kerala, Tamil Nadu see a dip in hospital admissions under Ayushman Bharat

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina resigns: Implications for India and what's next

Bangladesh crisis LIVE: Sheikh Hasina lands in Agartala after sudden resignation

Yuva Term to Digi Term: LIC launches new products across categories

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 10: Lakshya Sen's bronze medal match at 6:00 PM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon