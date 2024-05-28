Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit rises 258.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.69% to Rs 116.68 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 45.18% to Rs 32.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.81% to Rs 416.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 366.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Motisons Jewellers rose 258.47% to Rs 10.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.69% to Rs 116.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.116.6890.67416.76366.2015.1310.2515.2013.3815.624.7946.6031.8315.104.3144.8429.9210.793.0132.2322.20