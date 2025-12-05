Friday, December 05, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MPC Cuts Repo Rate to 5.25% as Record-Low Inflation and Strong Growth Create Policy Room

MPC Cuts Repo Rate to 5.25% as Record-Low Inflation and Strong Growth Create Policy Room

Image

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
The Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee cut the policy repo rate by 25 bps to 5.25% while maintaining a neutral stance, with SDF and MSF adjusted to 5% and 5.50% respectively. The move is supported by robust GDP growth of 8.2% in Q2 2025-26, sustained domestic demand and strong services and industrial activity.

Inflation hit a record low in October 2025 as food prices corrected and core inflation eased, aided by favourable supply conditions and moderating global commodities. With a softer inflation outlook and stable growth drivers, the MPC signalled continued policy space to support the economic momentum.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BSE SME Purple Wave Infocom transmits modest listing gains

BSE SME Purple Wave Infocom transmits modest listing gains

Nifty above 26,150; IT shares advance

Nifty above 26,150; IT shares advance

Cyient Semiconductors qualifies for Rs 4,500-cr modernization initiative of Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), Mohali

Cyient Semiconductors qualifies for Rs 4,500-cr modernization initiative of Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), Mohali

BSE SME Logiciel Solutions meets a poor reception on debut

BSE SME Logiciel Solutions meets a poor reception on debut

DXY set for second weekly decline; US PCE data in focus

DXY set for second weekly decline; US PCE data in focus

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayLuana Lopes LaraCorona Remedies IPOBGMI Redeem CodesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon