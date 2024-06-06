Mphasis recognized as Specialized Pega Partner for Insurance

Mphasis announced that it has achieved the Specialized Pega Partner Distinction in the Americas for Insurance. Mphasis serves as a strategic partner of Pega, the leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, offering extensive Insurance-centric Pega expertise to build solution offerings adhering to industry best practices, regulations, and standards.

For over 15 years, Mphasis has implemented 150+ successful projects with Pega as a cornerstone in our cloud and cognitive-based business transformation for clients in Insurance, Financial Services, Logistics, and Healthcare. Our distinction in Insurance is built on two decades of being a trusted advisor and a go-to partner for Insurance carriers, leveraging Pega solutions to drive transformation and elevate customer experiences. Mphasis has displayed numerous successful Pega implementations, employing design thinking and AI to boost productivity, reducing time to market, and enhancing client satisfaction.

Additionally, this distinction enables Mphasis to focus on niche Insurance domain areas of Contact Center Transformation, New Business, Underwriting and Claims Automation, Policy Administration, Reinsurance, Loss Control, Escrow, and Clinical Risk Management. Furthermore, with Pega GenAI, Mphasis has started to drive client success in specific areas of Gen AI-generated Low code and improve stakeholder engagements for CSRs, Brokers/Agents, and Affinity Partners with targeted summarization/content generation through AI-powered assistants and contextual guidance.

