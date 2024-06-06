Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Utilities index rising 216.47 points or 3.75% at 5994.73 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Nava Ltd (up 7.72%), PTC India Ltd (up 7.41%),Adani Power Ltd (up 7.28%),NLC India Ltd (up 7.08%),NHPC Ltd (up 6.11%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 6.06%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 6.04%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 6%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), and Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 5%).

On the other hand, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 1.48%), and RattanIndia Power Ltd (down 0.55%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 1115.04 or 2.41% at 47392.59.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 273.5 points or 1.89% at 14757.2.

The Nifty 50 index was up 126.9 points or 0.56% at 22747.25.

The BSE Sensex index was up 423.89 points or 0.57% at 74806.13.

On BSE,2570 shares were trading in green, 442 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

