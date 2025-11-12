MPS consolidated net profit rises 57.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.42% to Rs 194.44 croreNet profit of MPS rose 57.32% to Rs 55.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.42% to Rs 194.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 177.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales194.44177.70 9 OPM %31.1030.11 -PBDT62.4654.88 14 PBT56.3648.06 17 NP55.4435.24 57
