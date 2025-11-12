Hester Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 76.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.20% to Rs 70.97 croreNet profit of Hester Biosciences rose 76.22% to Rs 14.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.20% to Rs 70.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 83.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales70.9783.69 -15 OPM %16.5122.89 -PBDT21.3916.07 33 PBT17.0411.87 44 NP14.458.20 76
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content