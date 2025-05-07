Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MRF rises as Q4 PAT jumps 33% YoY to Rs 493 cr; declares dividend of Rs 229/sh

MRF gained 4.03% to Rs 140,408 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 32.99% to Rs 492.74 crore on an 11.43% rise in net sales to Rs 7,074.82 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 was at Rs 660.73 crore, up 22.29% as against Rs 527.34 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expense jumped 10.33% year on year to Rs 6,526.87 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 4,720.48 crore (up 20.33% YoY), while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 457.58 crore (down 2.08% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On the margins front, MRFs operating margin improved to 8.81% in Q4 FY25 from 8.07% in Q4 FY24. Net profit margin also strengthened, rising to 7.06% from 6.02% a year ago.

Meanwhile, the company declared a final dividend of Rs 229 per share for FY25. This comes in addition to the Rs 6 per share interim dividend already paid earlier in the year, bringing the total dividend payout for FY25 to Rs 235 per share. For comparison, MRF had approved a final dividend of Rs 194 per share in FY24.

MRF is engaged in the manufacture of rubber products such as tires, tubes, flaps, and tread rubber and/or trading in rubber and rubber chemicals.

