Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities board OKs raising upto Rs 400 cr

Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities announced that its board of directors has approved the proposal for raising of funds upto Rs 400 crore by issuance of any method or securities.
The company may raise funds by issuance of any instrument or security including equity shares, fully or partly convertible debentures, non-convertible debenture, warrants, any other equity based instruments or securities or any combination thereof in one or more tranches.
The fundraising could happen through a further public issue, preferential allotment, private placement (including one or more Qualified Institutions Placements (QIP) or any other permissible mode or any combination thereof.
The board has authorized its fund raise committee to finalize the details and secure necessary approvals in this regard.
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities is one of the leading companies in the premium and mid-premium biscuits segment in North India and a leading premium bakery player in India. The company is the preferred supplier to some of the largest QSR franchises, cloud kitchens and multiplexes in India.
The company reported 21.6% rise in net profit to Rs 33.6 crore on a 17.4% increase in revenues to Rs 406.4 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Q4 FY23.
The scrip declined 1.74% to currently trade at Rs 1,473 on the BSE.  
First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

