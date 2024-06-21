Board of Power Grid accords approval for JV with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam

At meeting held on 21 June 2024

The Board of Power Grid Corporation of India at its meeting held on 21 June 2024 has accorded the in-principle approval for formation of a Joint Venture (JV) with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (RVPNL) for the development of Intra State Transmission System in the state of Rajasthan, subject to approval of its administrative Ministry i.e. Ministry of Power, DIPAM, Niti Aayog and/or other statutory authorities as may be required.