Indraprastha Gas announces cessation of director

With effect from 21 June 2024

Indraprastha Gas announced that Ashish Kundra, a non-executive Director of the Company has not attended all the meetings of the Board of Directors of the Company held during the period of previous twelve months. Accordingly, in view of the provisions of Section 167 of the Companies Act, 2013, his office of Director in the Company has become vacant w.e.f. 21 June 2024.