Tips Industries Ltd spurts 2.95%, rises for third straight session

Tips Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 466, up 2.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 98.98% in last one year as compared to a 24.94% gain in NIFTY and a 15.06% gain in the Nifty Media index.

Tips Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 466, up 2.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 23452.2. The Sensex is at 77084.5, down 0.51%. Tips Industries Ltd has added around 9.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tips Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2020.5, up 1.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 45.68 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

