Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities consolidated net profit rises 1.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 17.44% to Rs 439.40 crore
Net profit of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities rose 1.66% to Rs 35.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.44% to Rs 439.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 374.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales439.40374.16 17 OPM %14.5715.49 -PBDT64.8760.66 7 PBT47.5346.77 2 NP35.4334.85 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

CBSE Compartment 2024: Class 10th, 12th supply results to be out soon

IMD issues red alert for Maharashtra, MP; orange alert for Kerala, Himachal

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 7: Manu eyes 3rd final; IND vs AUS Hockey match at 4:45 PM

LIVE news: Air India suspends flights to Tel Aviv until Aug 8 due to Israel-Palestine crisis

Imene Khelif boxing row: Hormones not linked to performance - Dutee Chand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon