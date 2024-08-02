Mrs Bectors Food Specialities consolidated net profit rises 1.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.44% to Rs 439.40 crore

Net profit of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities rose 1.66% to Rs 35.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.44% to Rs 439.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 374.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.439.40374.1614.5715.4964.8760.6647.5346.7735.4334.85