Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 5707.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1108.70% to Rs 8.34 croreNet profit of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) rose 5707.69% to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1108.70% to Rs 8.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8.340.69 1109 OPM %73.74-24.64 -PBDT8.02-0.55 LP PBT7.95-0.89 LP NP7.550.13 5708
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content