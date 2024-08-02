Business Standard
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 5707.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 1108.70% to Rs 8.34 crore
Net profit of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) rose 5707.69% to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1108.70% to Rs 8.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8.340.69 1109 OPM %73.74-24.64 -PBDT8.02-0.55 LP PBT7.95-0.89 LP NP7.550.13 5708
First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

