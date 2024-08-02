Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 5707.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1108.70% to Rs 8.34 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) rose 5707.69% to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1108.70% to Rs 8.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.8.340.6973.74-24.648.02-0.557.95-0.897.550.13