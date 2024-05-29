Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

MTAR Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Hindware Home Innovation Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd and Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 May 2024.
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Hindware Home Innovation Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd and Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 May 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
MTAR Technologies Ltd crashed 11.28% to Rs 1829.05 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19383 shares in the past one month.
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd tumbled 6.97% to Rs 1040.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6553 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5329 shares in the past one month.
Hindware Home Innovation Ltd lost 6.76% to Rs 397.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28313 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14605 shares in the past one month.
PNB Housing Finance Ltd shed 5.81% to Rs 742.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 153.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44595 shares in the past one month.
Aegis Logistics Ltd corrected 5.19% to Rs 715.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33370 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93020 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon