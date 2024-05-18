Volumes soar at MTAR Technologies Ltd counter

MTAR Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 2.54 lakh shares by 12:49 IST on NSE, a 1.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.62 lakh shares

Delhivery Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 May 2024.

MTAR Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 2.54 lakh shares by 12:49 IST on NSE, a 1.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.62 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.68% to Rs.2,042.30. Volumes stood at 7.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Delhivery Ltd recorded volume of 10.27 lakh shares by 12:49 IST on NSE, a 1.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.13 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.17% to Rs.434.85. Volumes stood at 17.15 lakh shares in the last session.

JM Financial Ltd registered volume of 20.89 lakh shares by 12:46 IST on NSE, a 1.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.31 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.49% to Rs.82.00. Volumes stood at 24.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd notched up volume of 6.49 lakh shares by 12:49 IST on NSE, a 1.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.52% to Rs.259.10. Volumes stood at 10.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd saw volume of 118.41 lakh shares by 12:49 IST on NSE, a 0.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 121.20 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.37% to Rs.140.85. Volumes stood at 82.93 lakh shares in the last session.

