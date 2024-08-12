Munjal Showa standalone net profit declines 6.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.95% to Rs 310.75 croreNet profit of Munjal Showa declined 6.58% to Rs 11.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.95% to Rs 310.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 287.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales310.75287.87 8 OPM %2.322.45 -PBDT16.4018.23 -10 PBT13.4415.21 -12 NP11.9212.76 -7
