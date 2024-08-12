Bhilwara Technical Textiles consolidated net profit rises 15.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 68.25% to Rs 1.27 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Bhilwara Technical Textiles rose 15.08% to Rs 4.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 68.25% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.274.00-1.576.004.914.124.914.124.583.98